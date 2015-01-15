Charlie Hebdo drama continues as cyber war unfolds

In the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo attacks, killing 12 people involved in the satirical French magazine, cyber armies from both sides of the fence have begun attacking websites according to load balancing firm Radware.

Anonymous has vowed to take down terrorist websites and social media accounts, in revenge for the attacks on Charlie Hebdo. The loosely connected hacktivist group said in a video "We intend to take revenge in their name, we are going to survey your activities on the net, and we are going to shut down your accounts on all social networks."

Under the operation name #OpCharlieHebdo, Anonymous has been collecting social media accounts with connections to terrorism, and will send reports to Twitter on January 15th, to get these accounts shut down. Anonymous also took responsibility for taking down AnsarAlhaqq.net, a French and Arabic religious site waving the Islamic flag, with a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

On the other end of the battle, a group calling itself AnonGhost has been extremely active in the past few days, taking down thousands of French websites and replacing the content with an ISIS flag.

AnonGhost is also adding Arabic language music and the message "The Islamic State Stay Inchallah, Free Palestine, Death to France, Death to Charlie." The organisation claims to have ties to ISIS.

The hacking group attacked a telecom company, bank, and media firm, alongside hundreds of other websites using the French language and situated in France. The group claims "France has been attacking the Islamic religion and ethics for too long."

Even though both groups have not shown any huge threat to national stability—both using DDoS attacks and other simple scams in order to take over the back-end of a website—it is a painful sight when the rest of the world are pushing for peace following the attack.