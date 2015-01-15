Daily deal: Nokia Lumia 635 £69

And so we come to Thursday, a tease for the weekend and the deal we've got for you today is a corker! We've found the Nokia Lumia 635 smartphone for just £69!

The Nokia Lumia 635's killer feature is that it is 4G enabled, this means that you can utilise the 4G network to quickly download videos, apps, or rapidly upload photos, documents and the such. But the 4G isn't the Lumia 635's only saving grace, the specs are also impressive for the price:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core 1.2GHz

512MB RAM

8GB Internal storage

5MP rear camera

480 x 854 pixels screen

The Snapdragon 400 chipset is the stand-out in this run-down, as it features on more premium phones such as the Motorola Moto G, or the LG G3 Vigor and gives the phone a snappiness when navigating around it. Sadly the 512MB RAM lets down the phone forcing apps to take a little longer to load than on a higher-end device.

The 5MP rear-facing camera isn't too shabby either, although it lacks a flash the Lumia 635 shoots photos that I would describe as "adequate". The phone comes in orange, green, or black and for less than £70 this phone is a steal.