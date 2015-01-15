EE set to double London 4G network capacity

EE has announced that it will be doubling the speed and capacity of its London network by launching new 4G+ technology.

Our associate publisher, the one and only Miles Bulloch, received this exciting text from EE this morning: "Great news, we're doubling the capacity of our 4G network in central London with 4G+ which means better and faster internet for our customers."

The company claims this will result in speeds of up to 90Mb/second, meaning downloading a 30-minute HD video will take around two minutes on average, compared with 8 minutes on standard 4G. As EE puts it: "It’s basically like we’re doubling the number of lanes on a motorway."

The planned 4G+ coverage for the end of 2014 was limited to central London (basically the equivalent of Zone 1 on the London Underground), which consisted of Kensington, Chelsea and Notting Hill, The West End and Westminster, Kilburn, Camden, Islington, Shoreditch and Southwark.

But fear not, EE hopes to have the majority of London covered by June 2015, stretching out as far as the M25.

And how will you be able to make the most of the faster speeds? Well, first you'll need a 4GEE Extra plan, as well as a compatible phone (EE suggests the Samsung Alpha or Samsung Note 4 devices, with more to be added soon) and, of course, be living in a part of London with the coverage.

We're expecting more announcements around this in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled.