Push for schoolgirls to enter into STEM careers begins tomorrow

Friday 16th January at the Sage Gateshead will see the #NEDigitalGirls event take place, a conference that will attempt to encourage more women to consider Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) careers.

Business services provider Accenture, campaigners Stemettes and Schools NorthEast have teamed up to host the free event later this week.

At #NEDigitalGirls, schoolgirls aged 11-13 are invited to take part in interactive digital sessions including app development, 3D printing, forensic science and coding.

Alongside industry experts, female students will be able to get hands on with a vast array of modern technology in the hopes that it will consider them to continue their education in STEM and eventually make a career out of it.

“Accenture believes businesses need to collaborate with the education sector to tackle the technology skills gap,” claimed Accenture UK and Ireland managing director for technology Emma McGuigan.

“There is a shortage of women joining the technology sector, but if we can work together to ignite girls’ interest in technology from an early age, we can help to address this challenge and ensure the UK is equipped with the skills we need to compete in the digital economy,” she added.

Besides interactive workshops, the day will also feature talks from women already working in STEM, including women from Accenture, Women in Science and Engineering (WISE), Newcastle University, the Wellcome Trust and Schools Northeast.

Videos featuring TV presenter Carol Vorderman and Formula One Driver Susie Wolff will also be broadcast throughout the day.

Onwurah Welcomes Event

Labour and Newcastle Central MP, has welcomed what she calls a “fantastic initiative.”

“It is by seeing young girls and women succeeding in digital courses and careers that more young girls and women will be encouraged to take up these rewarding and economically critical careers,” Onwurah claimed.

