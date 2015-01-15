Skully smart motorbike helmet grabs another massive chunk of funding

If you’ve not heard of Skully, it’s a motorbike crash helmet with a HUD and smart functions which became the fourth most popular Indiegogo fund raiser of all time, and apparently it’s still pulling in a ton of cash even though its crowdfunding campaign closed last October.

TechCrunch reports that an SEC filing shows that the helmet has pulled in another $1.5 million (£1 million) of financing in the form of convertible securities.

In total, it has now raised $5.8 million (£3.8 million) in pre-orders and investment. The Indiegogo campaign itself reached a total of $2.4 million (£1.6 million), so that has been more than doubled elsewhere.

This isn’t too surprising given that Skully is an impressive sounding invention, offering bikers a transparent Heads-Up Display with a wide-angle rear view camera and GPS navigation. It hooks up to a smartphone via Bluetooth and can be used for streaming music as well as hands-free calls.

The helmet itself is lightweight and aerodynamic, with interchangeable padded inserts for comfort, and a fog, scratch and glare-resistant visor. It doesn’t hurt that it looks very cool, either.

Skully is expected to ship in May of this year, and it’s priced at $1,499 (£985) for launch.