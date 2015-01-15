Xiaomi launches the ‘most epic’ flagship phone of the year

Xiaomi has launched a new Android smartphone, which it is calling the “the most epic flagship device of the year.”

The Chinese firm is also launching a higher-spec model, the Mi Note Pro, which boasts an additional 1GB of RAM and faster download speeds.

The Mi Note, which will be available in Singapore during the second quarter of this year, comes equipped with a 5.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 801 2.5GHZ processor, a 13-megapixel camera and 3GB of RAM. The handset will also include a curved Gorilla Glass screen for better visibility and enhanced durability. The Mi Note and the Mi Note Pro also will both offer dual SIM compatibility.



The Mi Note comes in two versions, 16GB and 64GB models, which will set consumers back 2299 Chinese yuan (£250) and 2799 yuan (£300) respectively. The Mi Note Pro, meanwhile, is set to retail for 3299 yuan, equivalent to £350 and is only available as a 64GB version.

After sharing the launch on the official Xiaomi Facebook page, a number of consumers praised the device’s “Wow factor,” but others felt that it was too expensive.

Both devices were announced via a live stream product launch, which also saw the company unveil a set top streaming box called the Mi Box Mini and some own brand headphones.

Despite being relatively unknown in the West, Xiaomi handsets are extremely popular, particularly in emerging Asian markets such as its native China. Last year, the firm saw impressive sales figures of its flagship Mi4 smartphone, which helped the company rise to third in the list of the world’s biggest smartphone vendors, behind Apple and Samsung.

There’s no word yet on whether the Mi Note or Mi Note Pro will be getting a UK release, but Xiaomi fans shouldn’t get their hopes up as the firm’s Mi4 handset was only launched in the barcAsian Pacific region.

