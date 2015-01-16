British man arrested for allegedly taking part in Lizard Squad Xmas DDoS attacks

A British man has been arrested, as he is suspected to have been part of the DDoS attacks launched by the Lizard Squad which targeted Sony and Microsoft’s online gaming services during the Christmas period.

Called an “attack on Christmas” by Kim Dotcom, the machinations of the Lizard Squad affected PSN and Xbox Live for a considerable period of time, and doubtless left many folks unhappy and unable to play online with their shiny new consoles.

The man, apparently an 18 year-old from Southport, was arrested by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), who were apparently working with the FBI on the matter. Aside from his purported Lizard Squad antics, he is also alleged to have made hoax calls with the aim of bringing SWAT teams down on unsuspecting innocents in the States.

According to the Independent, DCC Peter Goodman, National Policing Lead for Cyber Security at the Association of Police Officers, commented: "This arrest demonstrates that we will continue to pursue those who commit crime with the false perception they are protected within their own homes or hiding behind anonymous online personas.”

Launching distributed-denial-of-service attacks isn’t quite the same as hacking a network, but it’s still a serious crime – and the hoax calls to provoke SWAT teams will most certainly see US authorities taking a very dim view of such actions.