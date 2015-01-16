Daily deal: Oppo Find 7A 16GB smartphone £299.99

Morning folks, welcome to the daily deal and today we've got a corker. We've found the Oppo Find 7A smartphone for just £299.99

Oppo follows the lineage of Xiaomi, Huawei, and Hisense; Chinese electronics manufacturers that have branched into smartphones and are able to provide better-than-you'd-expect specs for very reasonable prices. Have a look at the Oppo Find 7A specs and you'll see what I'm talking about:

5.5" 1080p Gorilla Glass 3 screen

Quad-core 2.3Ghz Krait 400 processor

2GB RAM

Li-Po 2800 mAh battery

13MP rear-facing camera

5MP front-facing camera

Those are some serious specs! The Find 7A will be able to keep up with whatever you throw at the device and should be able to play the latest games without any lag, similarly navigating the device is quick and responsive. Oppo claims that the phone can be charged from 0 per cent battery to 75 per cent within 30 minutes using the charger that comes with the device and although I haven't personally seen that in action, reports would indicate that it actually does charge that quickly.

Oppo's ColourOS operating system is based on Android and although may feel unfamiliar at first, the OS offers a good level of gesture control that should allow you to zip around the phones features.