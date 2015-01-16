FitBit Charge HR, Surge available in the UK

FitBit has launched the Charge HR and Surge wearables in the UK, following a brief early launch in the U.S.

The two new activity trackers come after the launch of the Charge, which has been available in the UK for over a month now. FitBit waited until 2015 before launching the other two wearables, following a small delay.

The Charge HR is essentially the same wearable as the Charge, but features a heart-rate monitor (hence the HR) using FitBit's PurePulse tech. It will cost £119, £20 more than the Charge.

FitBit integrates the heart-rate monitor onto an optical sensor, which will allow users to check their heart-rate at certain times of the day. It might be worth checking out the original Charge, if HR readings don't appeal, which is currently available for around £99.

The big story this year for FitBit is the Surge, also available starting today in the UK. The Surge is as close as we'll come to a smartwatch from the fitness company, following CEO James Park confirming the company will not be making any smartwatches.

It features a backlit LCD touchscreen, showing the same interface as the Charge but with more room for health information. Users can access a few apps through the Surge, including a GPS service and multi-sport activities.

The Surge will feature eight sensors inside the device and like the Charge HR will feature 24/7 heart-rate tracking, sending analytics to the FitBit health and fitness app on iOS and Android.

FitBit will sell the Surge for £199.99 in the UK, but there is a 2-3 week shipping time, possibly due to limited supply on the heart-rate monitor.