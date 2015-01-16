Keep your fitness band close, it could save your life

Your fitness band or smartwatch could help save your life, with new research pointing to the fact that physical activity may be the cause of twice as many deaths as obesity.

So if you do have a fitness tracker of some kind, it’ll be able to let you know when you’ve completed 20 minutes of brisk walking – the recommended amount of activity which has major health benefits according to the study from the University of Cambridge (highlighted by the British Heart Foundation).

You might have seen this reported on the TV news yesterday, but the research estimated that 337,000 of 9.2 million deaths among Europeans were down to obesity, but as we mentioned, double that number could be traced back to inactivity. Not exercising enough is a big killer, and those sat at desk jobs all day would do well to note that fact.

That 20 minute walk could reduce the risk of a premature death by anything from 16 to 30 per cent, according to the researchers.

June Davison, Senior Cardiac Nurse at the British Heart Foundation, commented: "The research suggests that just a modest increase in physical activity can have health benefits. Adults should aim to do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week, carrying it out in sessions of 10 minutes or more. Whether it’s going for a walk, taking a bike ride or using the stairs instead of the lift, keeping active every day will help reduce the risk of developing coronary heart disease."