Google pulls the plug on Glass Explorer programme

Google has announced that it will stop producing Google Glass in its current form as of next week, and the Explorer program will close.

This will happen on January 19, and at that time, the Glass team will become its own division, moving away from the Google[x] lab.

In a post on Google+ (spotted by the Guardian), the team stated: “As part of this transition, we’re closing the Explorer Program so we can focus on what’s coming next. January 19 will be the last day to get the Glass Explorer Edition. In the meantime, we’re continuing to build for the future, and you’ll start to see future versions of Glass when they’re ready.”

Apparently Glass project leader Ivy Ross will still head up the unit, but she will report to Tony Fadell, the CEO of Nest (which was one of Google’s acquisitions last year).

This follows a recent study which pointed to a lack of interest in Glass from developers, with the project seemingly dragging on and on, with no final release in sight.

While the potential for consumer adoption of the specs is certainly shaky to say the least, workplace applications could be a much better area for the gadget, which is a point touched upon in the Google+ post. The team noted: “Glass at Work has been growing and we’re seeing incredible developments with Glass in the workplace.”