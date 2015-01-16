Xiaomi launches Mi Note and Mi Note Pro, and we've got the specs!

Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun took to the stage to announce two new smartphones, the Mi Note and Mi Note Pro, at an event in China on Thursday.

Both smartphones feature quality internal specs, matching up to most smartphones in the Chinese market. Xiaomi will sell them digitally—like it has with all its previous devices.

The Mi Note features a 5.7-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16/64GB of internal storage, 13MP Sony rear camera with OIS, 4MP front camera and dual 4G support.

Customers in Mainland China will be able to pick the Mi Note up for 2299 CNY (£243) and Xiaomi will bring the smartphone to more markets, once it has sufficient stock available in China.

The Mi Note Pro features the same 5.7-inch screen, but with an upgraded QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 64bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor and 4GB of RAM and Adreno 430 GPU. The rest of the specs are the same as the Mi Note, putting the Mi Note Pro best-in-class for every component.

Xiaomi will sell the Mi Note Pro for 3299 CNY (£349), an extremely cheap price for the power of the internals inside. No smartphone maker in the West is offering the Snapdragon 810 processor or 4GB of RAM, but somehow Xiaomi has managed to pack both.

Both smartphones will run a forked version of Android 4.4 KitKat, using the MIUI skin. Since Google Play is illegal in China, Xiaomi has worked to make its skin the most valued in the Chinese community, keeping users on MIUI instead of importing their own skin.

Xiaomi's chief of international Hugo Barra says the company will be looking at Russia, Brazil, the Middle East and even the U.S. in 2015 for potential launch countries, but still needs time to develop in markets like India and Indonesia, where its smartphone sales could be sold in the hundreds of millions.