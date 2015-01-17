Amazon Prime set to welcome 13 new shows

If you're fond of watching TV, and most folks are, then you likely have some accounts with online services to supplement your viewing options.

Several good choices exist, one of which is provided by online retail giant Amazon. Prime includes video streaming that competes with rival Netflix and now it's beefing up the original content available from this service.

13 new shows are debuting on the service, though they are pilots only. Amazon prefers to let the viewers decide what becomes a series and what gets shelved. So, your viewing and comments help here.

All are available for immediate viewing and included are seven new adult shows (get your mind out of the gutter, we mean dramas, comedies and the like) and six new kids' shows. As always, the viewers will get to vote on what survives the cut.

"Customers once again are now invited to watch and provide feedback on the shows they want to see turned into full series", the announcement states.

These shows can be viewed right now, exclusive to Prime subscribers. "Pilots are available via the Amazon Instant Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, Wii, and certain smart TVs.

"They can also use the Amazon Instant Video app to watch on mobile devices, including Fire tablets, Fire phone, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Android phones, as well as hundreds of other connected devices - or customers can visit Amazon.com/PIV to watch online".

Amazon's original content has really come on strong with hits like Alpha House and recent Golden Globe winner Transparent. We'll have to wait and see which of these new shows takes off. Historically, these things are hit and miss.