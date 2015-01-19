Daily deal: Asus Transformer Book TP550LA-CJ099H flip laptop £521.99

Happy Monday bargain hunters! With the week off to a frosty start let's warm ourselves with a daily deal. Today we've got the Asus TP550LA-CJ099H Transformer Flip Book reduced from £599.99 to just £521.99

The Asus Transformer Book's unique feature is that the screen "flips", that is to say the screen rotates close to a full 360 degrees. Asus are big on the idea of hybrid devices so I'm assuming the reason to "flip" the device is to effectively turn this 15.6" laptop into a massive tablet. And when we say laptop we mean it, as the specs show this is a fully powered PC:

Intel Core i5 1.7Ghz processor

8GB DDR3 SDRAM

750GB HDD

15.6" 1366 x 768 pixel screen

Intel HD Graphics 4400 chip

The Asus Transformer Book is a capable machine that is able to handle close to anything you throw at it. However serious gamers and video editors should look elsewhere, although this laptop should be able to run games released last year at low to medium graphics settings.

One stand-out feature of the Asus Transformer Book is the amount of connectivity options the device has; Ethernet port, HDMI, one USB 3.0, an SD-card reader, two USB 2.0 ports, and an optical drive. This means that you should be able to get media in a variety of formats onto the device.

If you wish that your laptop was more like a tablet then this is a must-have, but if that feature doesn't grip you there are better laptops for the price.