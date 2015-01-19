What we expect to see from Microsoft's Windows 10 event

Microsoft will hold its first event of 2015 in three days, focused on the consumer edition of Windows 10.

Windows will incorporate all of Microsoft's major platforms: mobile, tablet and PC in 2015. The software giant plans to bring Windows 10 to all three, removing Windows RT and Windows Phone.

The creation of one operating system will allow developers to create one app, rather than three, for Windows 10. Microsoft has not detailed how this will work without automatic screen-size detection to avoid stretching.

Having Windows 10 run on mobile and tablets should bring more developer interest, considering Microsoft still has hundreds of millions of active users on PC. Apps built for Windows 10 will integrate with features like the Start Menu, a returning feature to Windows 10.

Xbox Games

One of the most exciting potential features coming to Windows 10 is Xbox Games, Microsoft's reformed push into gaming on PC. Even though gamers might not trust Microsoft after the disaster of "Games for Windows Live", this new approach might bring Xbox One exclusives over to PC.

Most Xbox One exclusives from early 2014 have appeared on PC already, including Ryse: Son of Rome, Titanfall, and Dead Rising 3. It would not be a surprise if Sunset Overdrive and other "Xbox exclusives" arrive on this new app for Windows 10.

Windows 10 Cortana

Microsoft will bring its virtual assistant to desktop in Windows 10, after a year on Windows Phone. The leaked 'Build 9901' showed Cortana's interface next to the home button on Windows' task-bar.

The usefulness of Cortana on desktop is questionable, considering it is mostly used for location and search. For laptop or tablet owners, it might be a welcomed feature, but for PC owners the only relevant feature is notifications.

Cross-compatibility

For big fans of Windows, cross-compatibility will undoubtedly become easier on Windows 10, due to three platforms sharing one operating system.

Users should be able to save a document on mobile and have it auto-load on desktop. Microsoft might also make it possible to call and SMS text on desktop, similar to Apple's Continuity functionality on Mac OS X.