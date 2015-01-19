Microsoft Band gets first major update with new fitness workouts

Microsoft Band has been available for three months now and has got its first large update, adding 12 additional workouts to the fitness band alongside updates to mobile apps.

The 12 new fitness workouts include works from Mark Rippetoe, a best-selling fitness author. Microsoft will make those available on the Band and the mobile apps.

Microsoft is using data from the fitness band to explore more fitness programs, according to Matt Barlow, general manager of New Devices Marketing at Microsoft "Our data shows that some of the most popular Guided Workouts on the Microsoft Band are for beginners, which told us that we needed to add a broad range of workouts at a variety of intensities," he said. "The Microsoft Band is the only fitness band that provides this level of personalised fitness coaching right to your wrist."

Tweaks to the Microsoft Health app will be available in an update for Windows Phone, Android and iOS. Microsoft is focusing on making its health platform available to everyone, to compete with Google Fit and Apple Health.

Microsoft does seem more concerned with the software than the hardware when it comes to the Microsoft Band, and the lack of supply for the device shows the software giant is not making the fitness band a serious consumer product.

In our overview of the Microsoft Band, we found the £131 ($199) fitness band to lack the design quality of the FitBit Charge or Jawbone UP24, but Microsoft Health has a management and smart interface for health fanatics.