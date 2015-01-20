10 top apps to track your work and money

These days, with an ever-expanding range of apps and gadgets, it's getting easier and easier to track our lives.

Although there are some aspects that really don't need to be tracked, work and money are definitely two that should be. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on how much you're spending and anything that makes your work life easier is worth a go.

But how can you possibly know which apps to use when there are so many options out there? Well, luckily for you, we have a solution. VoucherCloud has created a handy infographic highlighting ten of the top apps for keeping track of your work and money.

Included in the infographic is an app that allows you to set weekly or monthly budgets to track you spending, an app that monitors your expenses by storing photographs of receipts and an app that tracks your productivity at work. Ideal if you're prone to being distracted.

All of the apps are free and most are available on both Android and iOS.

The full infographic is shown below. Let us know your thoughts about the app selection in the comments section.