Amazon's plans to bring down Hollywood have begun!

Following a Golden Globes award for comedy series Transparent, Amazon is betting big on the film industry and a new model for bringing films from cinema straight to its streaming service, cutting out the DVD sales.

The e-commerce giant has confirmed it will work on 12 original films every year from 2015. Indie filmmaker Ted Hope will work on the 12 films, previous directing "American Splendor", "The Ice Storm" and "The Savages".

Speaking on the old model for films, Hope said “Whereas it typically takes 39 to 52 weeks for theatrical movies to premiere on subscription video services, Amazon Original Movies will premiere on Prime Instant Video in the U.S. just 4 to 8 weeks after their theatrical debut."

This big cut in the time between cinema and streaming service might perk more users to subscribe to Amazon Instant Video, especially if Amazon can crack more early-film deals with third-party studios.

Amazon is still releasing films in cinema due to the reported $30 million (£19 million) in losses Sony Pictures took for the digital-only release of "The Interview", even though it is Sony's biggest digital movie release in history.

It will also give Amazon a face for the film industry, showing up at the start of the screening alongside all of the other credited studios. Amazon is spending hundreds of millions on films and TV shows, to compete with original TV and Netflix.

Netflix is not being as adventurous as Amazon when it comes to film, but it acquire the rights of Marco Polo for $90 million (£59 million) in 2012, and has since spent millions on the production of the serial drama. Early reviews of Marco Polo were lukewarm, but fans have enjoyed the 10 episode drama.

Netflix managed to take home best actor at the Golden Globes for Kevin Spacey's role as Frank Underwood, in Netflix's original series House of Cards. The third season will launch on February 27th.