Daily deal: Toshiba Satellite L50-B-1NZ 15.6" laptop £399.99

Good morning bargain hunters, hope you've wrapped up warm this morning! Today we've got the Toshiba Satellite L50-B-1NZ 15.6" laptop for just £399.99.

What we're looking at is a mid-tier laptop, a Macbook Pro this thing ain't, but with a range of decent specs make this a safe purchase especially considering the myriad of competition out there for laptops at this price point. Here look at these specs!

Intel Core i5-4210U 1.7Ghz processor

Intel HD Graphics 4400

8 GB DDR3 SDRAM

750GB HDD

Optical drive

15.6" 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution screen

Although these components certainly won't blow your mind with their speed or power but they will get you from A to B sharpish. The i5 is a pretty nippy processor and the 8GB of RAM means that you'll be able to complete multiple and varied tasks without experiencing much lag or slowdown. Similarly the Intel HD Graphics 4400 chip gives the laptop a little more oomph (emphasis on little) when running games, watching films, or processing images or video, but with no dedicated memory to the graphics chip you may find the machine unsuited to heavy gaming use.

If you're a parent looking to get your child a university laptop, or some-one looking for a laptop without any bells and whistles then the Toshiba Satellite L50-B-1NZ is a fine choice.