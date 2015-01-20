Gartner sees steady growth in APJ public cloud services

Gartner has produced a new report on public cloud services which estimates that their value will reach no less than $7.4 billion (£4.9 billion) this year in the Asia/Pacific and Japan region.

That figure is up from $6.5 billion (£4.3 billion) last year, and if the firm’s forecast is correct, that represents a growth rate of 14.2 per cent in 2015. Looking further out to 2018, the analyst company believes total cloud services spending in Asia/Pacific and Japan (APJ) will hit $11.5 billion (£7.6 billion).

Cloud management and security services is the fastest growing sector of the cloud market in the region, and Gartner reckons it will grow by almost a third over the course of the year, to a total value of $264 million (£174 million).

By the time 2018 arrives, Gartner believes SaaS will make up 21.5 percent of the APJ region public cloud services market, cloud management and security will be at 4 per cent, ahead of PaaS at 3 per cent. The vast majority, 52 per cent, will come from cloud advertising.

Fred Ng, senior research analyst at Gartner, commented: “Increased intra-region integration in APJ across services and industries will drive public cloud usage as countries in this region break down borders through trade bloc agreements such as the ASEAN Economic Integration 2015 and the Trans Pacific Partnerships, which will drive more mobility, big data sharing and analytics and public cloud infrastructure and applications to support these initiatives.”