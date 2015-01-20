Internet access necessary for survival in developing countries

People in countries with restricted access to the Internet find the tool as important as medicine, a recent study suggest.

A study called Human Potential of the Internet Study, conducted by the global web infrastructure and cloud hosting provider Peer 1, has shown that countries with low access to the internet, including many nations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, were far more likely to agree that the Internet improves quality of life because of access to information, education, politics and even that Internet access is necessary to their survival.

The study surveyed more than 20,600 Internet users across 25 countries, and it shows a drastic difference in the attitudes and perceptions about the power of the Internet and its impact on one’s life.

Internet users in developing countries, where web access is limited, don’t just believe the Internet is a useful tool for society. They also believe it is a force for social good, economic change, and education and want to use it that way.

The populations of countries most likely to agree that they use the Internet to drive social change include Kenya (58 per cent), India (57 per cent) and Egypt (55 per cent), all nations with less than 47 per cent Internet access.

“The gap in Internet accessibility around the world hasn’t stopped less-connected countries from recognizing its power to improve life and create opportunities,” said Sheila Bouman, Executive Vice president and Managing Director, Peer 1 Hosting. “In fact, nations with less Internet access realize the potential of the Internet even more so than places with high access. This research offers evidence that filling the gap in global access will help create better lives and reveal the true human potential of the Internet.”