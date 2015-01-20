Microsoft Windows 10: Live blog

On 21 January (that's tomorrow) at 9am PST (that's 5pm GMT), Microsoft will be holding an event at its Redmond headquarters that will focus on "The Next Chapter" of Windows 10.

More specifically, Microsoft's cronies will be discussing the consumer side of the new operating system, i.e. the things that everyday folks such as you and I will be using it for. You know, checking Facebook, catching up with the latest news on ITProPortal and printing photos, those kind of things.

This will be an important day for Microsoft, as we all know that its last operating system, Windows 8, didn't go down particularly well. The OS showed poor adoption rates when it was first released in early 2014, a trend which continued throughout the year, eventually leading to a drop in usage during the summer.

What was even more embarrassing was that the Windows 8 predecessor, Windows 7, actually showed increased usage levels during this same period. Awkward, right.

The good news for Microsoft is that it has a chance to turn all that around with Windows 10. It simply can't afford another embarrassment like Windows 8, so will be pulling out all the stops for the event tomorrow.

Aside from OS talk, Microsoft is also expected to shed some more light on compatibility across devices and is also likely to cover video games as members from its Xbox division will reportedly be present.

So sit back, relax and keep checking back to this live blog for all the pre-amble today and live updates tomorrow as the event unfolds.

21 January

19:21

And that's your lot!

19:20

19:19

Terry Myerson closes out the show, we'll have a roundup tomorrow. Thanks for staying with us.

19:16

Satya Nadella we get it, computers are everywhere.

19:14

"Windows is the best home for Microsoft's strategies" - That tactic has been obvious since...well since forever

19:13

Microsoft is planning a full line-up of phones for WIndows 10

19:13

"We absolutely are committed to bringing you new hardware"

19:10

"Mobility is not about the mobility of a single device, it's about the mobility across multiple devices"

19:08

Genuinely an impressive press conference, but I hopeSatya Nadella is wrapping up

19:07

This constant referring to the "first world" and Microsoft feels like a poor choice

19:07

"Windows 10 is built for a world where there is going to be more devices on the planet than people"

19:07

Windows 10 is central to Microsoft achieving their goals, apparently

19:06

"We have bigger hopes, higher aspirations for Windows"

19:05

"These are the moments we live for"

19:05

19:04

Right, that's holograms over with. Satya Nadella takes to the stage

19:03

So we're making holograms on 'planet mars' now. Pretty exciting!

19:01

"Holograms are like print previews for 3D printing"

19:00

This thing will be out in the Windows 10 lifespan

18:59

I take back my barely veiled meanness, this thing looks amazing

18:59

18:58

Some live demos taking place now, and it looks pretty darn cool

18:58

That's a hologram, by the way

18:57

18:56

It's nice to see Microsoft has so much to talk about... but did they have to make the press conference over 2 hours long?!

18:55

A promotional video with people talking about what you couldin theory do with holograms

18:54

And they invented a new processor for the hololesn called a "holographic processing unit" or HPU

18:53

Didn't Terry Myerson say that Microsoft was going to stop "technology getting in the way"? This "hololens" is a beast.

18:51

...and we all know how that saga ended

18:51

Microsoft have "hololens" and it looks like a worse-er version of Google Glass

18:50

So holograms will be in all the API's of Windows 10

18:48

Some serious future tech right here

18:48

Imagine talking to Cortana whilst manipulating a holographic image

18:45

That headset...

18:45

There's no way this promo video is how things will actually work

18:44

Windows Holographic?! Wow

18:43

holograms?!

18:41

The Surface Hub streamlines the meeting process, and gives everyone a copy of the decisions and content created, and makes the meeting reset process ultra-fast

18:38

Skype for Business is Skype built for the big screen and business (obviously)

18:37

The surface hub will help you have meetings better

18:37

18:36

And because it runs Windows 10 you get all the mobility functions of your phone, laptop and tablet

18:35

That's also super connective, touch screen and it does pretty much everything

18:34

Microsoft has built a new device: an 84" 4K display

18:33

First Windows 10 phone build coming in February

18:32

New Windows 10 build coming next week

18:32

Terry Myerson comes back to the stage

18:29

Windows 10 is also going to be on Xbox One

18:28

18:27

Although, surely the Xbox One is already connected to my TV.. the biggest screen in my house

18:27

Windows 10 will allow you to stream Xbox One to any Windows 10 tablet, laptop, or PC in your house. That's actually brilliant

18:24

Fable Legends will be available on both PC and Xbox One, and be cross-platform

18:24

18:24

You can stream from Xbox One to PC

18:23

Unity and EPIC will utilise Direct X 12, brilliant.

18:22

Direct X 12 will use 50 per cent less power than Direct X 11! Now that's cool

18:22

Direct X 12 will be better than Direct X 11

18:21

Phil Spencerjust slipped "viral-ness" into his talk

18:20

So you can share clips from your gaming on PC on Xbox Live

18:19

So the Xbox app also runs games you've bought on Steam, and let you record yourself playing it

18:16

But Phil... can we play Xbox games on PC?

18:15

They'll be an Xbox app that shows your list of games, and who's playing what

18:14

Xbox Live has over 50 million members, and is the most social gaming platform in the world

18:14

18:13

Phil Spencer to the stage to talk about gaming... the audience couldn't be happier

18:12

So the Spartan productivity roundup:

1. Note-taking

2. Reading mode

3. Cortana

18:11

Cortana highlights parts of a web page that it thinks you'll want to read about

18:11

18:10

Cortana will answer questions that it thinks you might be wanting to ask using information it has collated about you.

18:09

Cortana is built into Spartan, it'll auto-find answers to queries

18:09

Spartan has built in support for .pdf's, nice

18:08

Spartan has a "reading mode" that makes reading a web pagea standardised action across all websites

18:08

Spartan on Windows 10 will help you read better?

18:07

Clipping Tool for Windows 10: CONFIRMED

18:07

18:06

Spartan will have a note-taking..thing allowing you to annotated web pages to share with your friends/colleagues/enemies

18:04

Spartan features three productivity features

18:04

New Internet browser "Project Spartan"... what's with all theseHaloreferences?

18:03

It's not like we all knew about that already

18:03

The final app! A NEW BROWSER?!

18:02

Showing off the "Maps" app between devices makes so much sense. Find a route on your laptop, send to your mobile device, simple.

18:01

Personal music collection in the Cloud? Yes please!

18:01

18:01

The "People" app will make your contacts available across all Windows 10 devices

18:00

The "Photos" app will also automatically create Albums grouping images together

17:59

The Windows Insider community did not come here for jokes Joe!

17:58

"Photos" app will automatically enhance images

17:57

New drinking game for Joe Belfiore: Anytime he says "it's the same code"

17:56

Windows 10 will have a brand new app called "photos"

17:55

All your data issynced together

17:55

17:54

The cross-device aspect of Windows 10 looks really,really, cool

17:53

Outlook on phones uses the exact same engine as the Word app

17:52

Powerpoint looks good, no more "whoops I forgot the USB"

17:50

"Recent document" services roams across devices, neat.

17:50

The Office ribbon gets included in the App menu, a "nearly no-compromises" edition of Word

17:48

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint built in to Windows 10 on phones

17:48

Let's see how Office works on the phone

17:47

So all messaging is going to be going through Skype's protocols? I'm intrigued to see how that works

17:45

Windows 10 has some niftyfunctions that you can just speak to

17:45

17:43

I love how Joe changes the word "complaints" to "requests"

17:43

Thank god! They've finally changed the Windows phone settings menu

17:43

Windows 10's action centre syncs notifications with the PC

17:42

Showing off the phoneand PC synergy, lets see some of the changes they've made

17:41

Shifting the focus to Phones and Tablets

17:40

Cortana also has a speech-to-text engine, makes sense

17:39

17:38

Cortana is another member of the family?

17:38

They're going all out with this "personal assistant" stuff

17:37

Microsoft knows a PC is an "object"

17:35

The on-stage demo seems to be going well so far. Emphasis on "stage" I'm still sceptical about how well Cortana will work in homes

17:34

Cortana can search your local storage through voice commands

17:33

17:33

Trying really hard to keep calling Cortana an "it" rather than "she"

17:32

As you use your PC Cortana will learn all about you, but you can manage what information it has stored about you

17:31

Cortana is cloud based and will "learn" continuously as the Bing engine improves

17:30

This is staged...right? Cortana isn't going to actually work like that.

17:29

What is going on? He's talking to Cortana as if it's a real thing, why?

17:27

Aaaaand the first new feature is "Hey Cortana", nice intro Joe

17:26

The cross-platform OS allows users so much mobility, genuinely impressed so far

17:26

17:25

The "continuum" feature allows users to switch 2-in-1 devices naturally and change the way users interact with their devices depending on the mode, nice.

17:23

Notifications on a PC actually makes a lot of sense

17:22

Windows 10 will combine the Start menu from Windows 7 and Windows 8, smart move Microsoft

17:20

Phil Spencer to speak?! They're going big on the gaming aspect... XBOX on Windows?

17:20

17:20

Finally, some actual features Windows 10devices

17:19

"Windows10 changes the rules of the game"

17:18

To be fair, a singleplatform across all devices does make a lot of sense

17:17

Windows 7 gets a free update to Windows 10! The response? Amuted round of applause

17:17

"All devices running Windows 8.1 get a free upgrade to Windows 10" I suppose that's a nice way of saying sorry

17:16

650,000,000 customers have been upgraded "seamlessly" from Windows XP to Windows 7

17:14

"Developers are looking for more customers" right, thanks for clearing that up

17:12

Windows 10 briefing drinking game: Each time Terry Myerson says "more personal"

17:11

"Many devices running Windows".... just not Windows 8 or Windows Mobile

17:10

"Technology needs to get out of the way" - Terry Myerson

17:09

17:09

Windows 10 promises to be "more personal"

17:07

"We love you guys" - Microsoft to Windows Insiders

17:07

Nice little video now, I hope it's super cheesy

17:07

And 200,000 topics, which seems like a lot to me

17:06

That's 1.7 million people and 800,000 pieces of feedback, to be exact

17:05

"The more important feedback has come from out Windows insider program

17:05

Get IoT in there early, nice

17:05

"Windows 10 has support for today maker boards"

17:03

Nice little security plug for Windows 10 there

17:03

Terry Myerson will be kicking this show off

17:01

Aaaaand we're off

17:00

One minute left on my watch, don't leave me hanging Microsoft

16:56

This is it guys, here's your five minute warning.

16:18

As you might have guessed, I was left disappointed. But the screen looks pretty now...

16:14

The video stream said "Watch the live briefing now" which of course I did, thinking I was going be privy to a secret event no-one else knew about.

16:13

OK, I may have just got a bit prematurely excited.

15:02

Only a couple of hours to go until Microsoft takes to the stage.

13:13

13:11

We've told you what we're most excited aboutfor tonight, but what about you guys?

12:39

09:38

09:33

09:20

09:20

So today's the day! At 5pm this afternoon we'll finally get to hear all about Microsoft's new OS.

09:19

Good morning everyone! Welcome back to our Windows 10 live blog.

20 January

15:25

Here's the one reason why Microsoft didn't live stream the developer preview release of Windows 10.

14:35

There's one part of Microsoft's new OS that everyone will be happy about...the return of the Start Menu!

14:23

I've just thought of a reason why users will be playing for Windows 10 to be an improvement; no more Windows 7 support!

14:22

14:17

Right, let's get going again.

13:12

Right, time for some lunch. See you shortly folks.

12:42

But what about smartphones? Well, Microsoft has promised that Windows 10 will appear on all Lumia devices.

12:24

Worried about security? Fear not, Windows 10 has got you covered.

12:07

There's also supposedly going to be a new web browser to replace Internet Explorer. Codename: Spartan.

12:04

So Windows 10 is expected to feature Cortana, Microsoft's answer to Apple's Siri. But do we really care?

11:50

The event can also be watched live. Here's how to see it for yourself.

11:37

Here's our very own Darren Allen discussing what he thinksis most exciting about tomorrows event.

11:26

There's a glorious picture of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the event's website at the moment. Check him out.Now that's a rock star pose.

11:22

Make sure you have a look at our 'What to expect' article for an idea of what we think the event will cover

11:20

The event is scheduled to start at 9am PST, so that's 5pm GMT for all you folks this side of the pond

11:19

To make sure we're all on the same page, Microsoft is holding an event for the consumer edition of the Windows 10 OS tomorrow.

11:18

Good morning and welcome to our Microsoft Windows 10 live blog