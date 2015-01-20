Microsoft Windows 10: Live blog

On 21 January (that's tomorrow) at 9am PST (that's 5pm GMT), Microsoft will be holding an event at its Redmond headquarters that will focus on "The Next Chapter" of Windows 10.
More specifically, Microsoft's cronies will be discussing the consumer side of the new operating system, i.e. the things that everyday folks such as you and I will be using it for. You know, checking Facebook, catching up with the latest news on ITProPortal and printing photos, those kind of things.
This will be an important day for Microsoft, as we all know that its last operating system, Windows 8, didn't go down particularly well. The OS showed poor adoption rates when it was first released in early 2014, a trend which continued throughout the year, eventually leading to a drop in usage during the summer.
What was even more embarrassing was that the Windows 8 predecessor, Windows 7, actually showed increased usage levels during this same period. Awkward, right.
The good news for Microsoft is that it has a chance to turn all that around with Windows 10. It simply can't afford another embarrassment like Windows 8, so will be pulling out all the stops for the event tomorrow.
Aside from OS talk, Microsoft is also expected to shed some more light on compatibility across devices and is also likely to cover video games as members from its Xbox division will reportedly be present.
So sit back, relax and keep checking back to this live blog for all the pre-amble today and live updates tomorrow as the event unfolds.
21 January
19:21
And that's your lot! Keep your eyes tuned on ITProPortal for a round up of tonights event.
19:20
19:19
Terry Myerson closes out the show, we'll have a roundup tomorrow. Thanks for staying with us.
19:16
Satya Nadella we get it, computers are everywhere.
19:14
"Windows is the best home for Microsoft's strategies" - That tactic has been obvious since...well since forever
19:13
Microsoft is planning a full line-up of phones for WIndows 10
19:13
"We absolutely are committed to bringing you new hardware"
19:10
"Mobility is not about the mobility of a single device, it's about the mobility across multiple devices"
19:08
Genuinely an impressive press conference, but I hopeSatya Nadella is wrapping up
19:07
This constant referring to the "first world" and Microsoft feels like a poor choice
19:07
"Windows 10 is built for a world where there is going to be more devices on the planet than people"
19:07
Windows 10 is central to Microsoft achieving their goals, apparently
19:06
"We have bigger hopes, higher aspirations for Windows"
19:05
"These are the moments we live for"
19:05
19:04
Right, that's holograms over with. Satya Nadella takes to the stage
19:03
So we're making holograms on 'planet mars' now. Pretty exciting!
19:01
"Holograms are like print previews for 3D printing"
19:00
This thing will be out in the Windows 10 lifespan
18:59
I take back my barely veiled meanness, this thing looks amazing
18:59
18:58
Some live demos taking place now, and it looks pretty darn cool
18:58
That's a hologram, by the way
18:57
18:56
It's nice to see Microsoft has so much to talk about... but did they have to make the press conference over 2 hours long?!
18:55
A promotional video with people talking about what you couldin theory do with holograms
18:54
And they invented a new processor for the hololesn called a "holographic processing unit" or HPU
18:53
Didn't Terry Myerson say that Microsoft was going to stop "technology getting in the way"? This "hololens" is a beast.
18:51
...and we all know how that saga ended
18:51
Microsoft have "hololens" and it looks like a worse-er version of Google Glass
18:50
So holograms will be in all the API's of Windows 10
18:48
Some serious future tech right here
18:48
Imagine talking to Cortana whilst manipulating a holographic image
18:45
That headset...
18:45
There's no way this promo video is how things will actually work
18:44
Windows Holographic?! Wow
18:43
holograms?!
18:41
The Surface Hub streamlines the meeting process, and gives everyone a copy of the decisions and content created, and makes the meeting reset process ultra-fast
18:38
Skype for Business is Skype built for the big screen and business (obviously)
18:37
The surface hub will help you have meetings better
18:37
18:36
And because it runs Windows 10 you get all the mobility functions of your phone, laptop and tablet
18:35
That's also super connective, touch screen and it does pretty much everything
18:34
Microsoft has built a new device: an 84" 4K display
18:33
First Windows 10 phone build coming in February
18:32
New Windows 10 build coming next week
18:32
Terry Myerson comes back to the stage
18:29
Windows 10 is also going to be on Xbox One
18:28
18:27
Although, surely the Xbox One is already connected to my TV.. the biggest screen in my house
18:27
Windows 10 will allow you to stream Xbox One to any Windows 10 tablet, laptop, or PC in your house. That's actually brilliant
18:24
Fable Legends will be available on both PC and Xbox One, and be cross-platform
18:24
18:24
You can stream from Xbox One to PC
18:23
Unity and EPIC will utilise Direct X 12, brilliant.
18:22
Direct X 12 will use 50 per cent less power than Direct X 11! Now that's cool
18:22
Direct X 12 will be better than Direct X 11
18:21
Phil Spencerjust slipped "viral-ness" into his talk
18:20
So you can share clips from your gaming on PC on Xbox Live
18:19
So the Xbox app also runs games you've bought on Steam, and let you record yourself playing it
18:16
But Phil... can we play Xbox games on PC?
18:15
They'll be an Xbox app that shows your list of games, and who's playing what
18:14
Xbox Live has over 50 million members, and is the most social gaming platform in the world
18:14
18:13
Phil Spencer to the stage to talk about gaming... the audience couldn't be happier
18:12
So the Spartan productivity roundup:
1. Note-taking
2. Reading mode
3. Cortana
18:11
Cortana highlights parts of a web page that it thinks you'll want to read about
18:11
18:10
Cortana will answer questions that it thinks you might be wanting to ask using information it has collated about you.
18:09
Cortana is built into Spartan, it'll auto-find answers to queries
18:09
Spartan has built in support for .pdf's, nice
18:08
Spartan has a "reading mode" that makes reading a web pagea standardised action across all websites
18:08
Spartan on Windows 10 will help you read better?
18:07
Clipping Tool for Windows 10: CONFIRMED
18:07
18:06
Spartan will have a note-taking..thing allowing you to annotated web pages to share with your friends/colleagues/enemies
18:04
Spartan features three productivity features
18:04
New Internet browser "Project Spartan"... what's with all theseHaloreferences?
18:03
It's not like we all knew about that already
18:03
The final app! A NEW BROWSER?!
18:02
Showing off the "Maps" app between devices makes so much sense. Find a route on your laptop, send to your mobile device, simple.
18:01
Personal music collection in the Cloud? Yes please!
18:01
18:01
The "People" app will make your contacts available across all Windows 10 devices
18:00
The "Photos" app will also automatically create Albums grouping images together
17:59
The Windows Insider community did not come here for jokes Joe!
17:58
"Photos" app will automatically enhance images
17:57
New drinking game for Joe Belfiore: Anytime he says "it's the same code"
17:56
Windows 10 will have a brand new app called "photos"
17:55
All your data issynced together
17:55
17:54
The cross-device aspect of Windows 10 looks really,really, cool
17:53
Outlook on phones uses the exact same engine as the Word app
17:52
Powerpoint looks good, no more "whoops I forgot the USB"
17:50
"Recent document" services roams across devices, neat.
17:50
The Office ribbon gets included in the App menu, a "nearly no-compromises" edition of Word
17:48
Word, Excel, and PowerPoint built in to Windows 10 on phones
17:48
Let's see how Office works on the phone
17:47
So all messaging is going to be going through Skype's protocols? I'm intrigued to see how that works
17:45
Windows 10 has some niftyfunctions that you can just speak to
17:45
17:43
I love how Joe changes the word "complaints" to "requests"
17:43
Thank god! They've finally changed the Windows phone settings menu
17:43
Windows 10's action centre syncs notifications with the PC
17:42
Showing off the phoneand PC synergy, lets see some of the changes they've made
17:41
Shifting the focus to Phones and Tablets
17:40
Cortana also has a speech-to-text engine, makes sense
17:39
17:38
Cortana is another member of the family?
17:38
They're going all out with this "personal assistant" stuff
17:37
Microsoft knows a PC is an "object"
17:35
The on-stage demo seems to be going well so far. Emphasis on "stage" I'm still sceptical about how well Cortana will work in homes
17:34
Cortana can search your local storage through voice commands
17:33
17:33
Trying really hard to keep calling Cortana an "it" rather than "she"
17:32
As you use your PC Cortana will learn all about you, but you can manage what information it has stored about you
17:31
Cortana is cloud based and will "learn" continuously as the Bing engine improves
17:30
This is staged...right? Cortana isn't going to actually work like that.
17:29
What is going on? He's talking to Cortana as if it's a real thing, why?
17:27
Aaaaand the first new feature is "Hey Cortana", nice intro Joe
17:26
The cross-platform OS allows users so much mobility, genuinely impressed so far
17:26
17:25
The "continuum" feature allows users to switch 2-in-1 devices naturally and change the way users interact with their devices depending on the mode, nice.
17:23
Notifications on a PC actually makes a lot of sense
17:22
Windows 10 will combine the Start menu from Windows 7 and Windows 8, smart move Microsoft
17:20
Phil Spencer to speak?! They're going big on the gaming aspect... XBOX on Windows?
17:20
17:20
Finally, some actual features Windows 10devices
17:19
"Windows10 changes the rules of the game"
17:18
To be fair, a singleplatform across all devices does make a lot of sense
17:17
Windows 7 gets a free update to Windows 10! The response? Amuted round of applause
17:17
"All devices running Windows 8.1 get a free upgrade to Windows 10" I suppose that's a nice way of saying sorry
17:16
650,000,000 customers have been upgraded "seamlessly" from Windows XP to Windows 7
17:14
"Developers are looking for more customers" right, thanks for clearing that up
17:12
Windows 10 briefing drinking game: Each time Terry Myerson says "more personal"
17:11
"Many devices running Windows".... just not Windows 8 or Windows Mobile
17:10
"Technology needs to get out of the way" - Terry Myerson
17:09
17:09
Windows 10 promises to be "more personal"
17:07
"We love you guys" - Microsoft to Windows Insiders
17:07
Nice little video now, I hope it's super cheesy
17:07
And 200,000 topics, which seems like a lot to me
17:06
That's 1.7 million people and 800,000 pieces of feedback, to be exact
17:05
"The more important feedback has come from out Windows insider program
17:05
Get IoT in there early, nice
17:05
"Windows 10 has support for today maker boards"
17:03
Nice little security plug for Windows 10 there
17:03
Terry Myerson will be kicking this show off
17:01
Aaaaand we're off
17:00
One minute left on my watch, don't leave me hanging Microsoft
16:56
This is it guys, here's your five minute warning.
16:18
As you might have guessed, I was left disappointed. But the screen looks pretty now...
16:14
The video stream said "Watch the live briefing now" which of course I did, thinking I was going be privy to a secret event no-one else knew about.
16:13
OK, I may have just got a bit prematurely excited.
15:02
Only a couple of hours to go until Microsoft takes to the stage.
13:13
13:11
We've told you what we're most excited aboutfor tonight, but what about you guys?
12:39
09:38
09:33
09:20
Excitingisn't it!
09:20
So today's the day! At 5pm this afternoon we'll finally get to hear all about Microsoft's new OS.
09:19
Good morning everyone! Welcome back to our Windows 10 live blog.
20 January
15:25
Here's the one reason why Microsoft didn't live stream the developer preview release of Windows 10.
14:35
There's one part of Microsoft's new OS that everyone will be happy about...the return of the Start Menu!
14:23
I've just thought of a reason why users will be playing for Windows 10 to be an improvement; no more Windows 7 support!
14:22
Windows 10 is getting some good traction on Twitter today, currently the second highest trend in the UK.
14:17
Right, let's get going again.
13:12
Right, time for some lunch. See you shortly folks.
12:42
But what about smartphones? Well, Microsoft has promised that Windows 10 will appear on all Lumia devices.
12:24
Worried about security? Fear not, Windows 10 has got you covered.
12:07
There's also supposedly going to be a new web browser to replace Internet Explorer. Codename: Spartan.
12:04
So Windows 10 is expected to feature Cortana, Microsoft's answer to Apple's Siri. But do we really care?
11:50
The event can also be watched live. Here's how to see it for yourself.
11:37
Here's our very own Darren Allen discussing what he thinksis most exciting about tomorrows event.
11:26
There's a glorious picture of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the event's website at the moment. Check him out.Now that's a rock star pose.
11:22
Make sure you have a look at our 'What to expect' article for an idea of what we think the event will cover
11:20
The event is scheduled to start at 9am PST, so that's 5pm GMT for all you folks this side of the pond
11:19
To make sure we're all on the same page, Microsoft is holding an event for the consumer edition of the Windows 10 OS tomorrow.
11:18
Good morning and welcome to our Microsoft Windows 10 live blog