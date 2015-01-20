Polish startup fits an entire PC in a wireless mouse

Mouse-Box from Mouse-BoxOfficial on Vimeo.

Computers are getting smaller every day, but to fit an entire computer inside the mouse? I don’t think anyone saw that coming.

Except maybe for the Polish start-up Mouse-box, that developed exactly that. Their product of the same name is a complete PC built within a wireless mouse.

In the promotional video posted on their website, they present a mouse that “only needs a display” to be used. For example, if you’re at work, you can use the work computer’s display for your own PC, as well as for the company’s PC, and you can switch displays at the push of a button.

Mouse-Box will come with a 1.4GHz quad-core ARM Cortex CPU and 123GB of flash storage plus Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, micro-HDMI, an accelerometer, a gyroscope and 2 USB 3.0 ports, and an optional battery.

When it comes to charging, the mouse / computer can be charged wirelessly via an inductive charging pad that can also be folded into a storage box. Even though the company says users only need a display in order to use their PC, it does show the use of a keyboard, so I’m guessing you’ll also need a keyboard.

Other details are yet to be uncovered, including the release date or pricing. It’s unclear whether the product will be funded privately or using a crowd-funding campaign. The developers only request in the video is to share it and spread the word on their new invention.