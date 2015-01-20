Samsung rumoured to be testing first 4K smartphone

Right when the QHD standard was starting to become popular, a new report from PhoneArena claims Samsung is testing out a mysterious 4K UHD smartphone.

The smartphone—likely to be the Galaxy S6 or Galaxy Note 5—features a 2150 x 3840 resolution display, the highest we have ever seen on a smartphone.

Samsung has also added the octa-core Snapdragon 810, featuring two quad-core 1.7GHz and 1.5GHz processing units, 4GB of RAM and Adreno 430 graphics core. Reports say Samsung will also ship its own octa-core Exynos processor in Asian regions.

The Snapdragon 810 offers 4K display support built-in to the chipset, allowing manufacturers to push the resolution on smartphones ever higher than the current QHD 2K standard.

Samsung could be working on a high-end tablet as well since the screen size has not been detailed in the report. The Galaxy Note 10.1 is in need of an upgrade, but rumor has it Samsung is putting everything into the Galaxy S6.

While a 4K display sounds excellent, the benefits of such a large pixel upgrade on a five-inch display might be minimal at best, and the battery drain could be quite significant unless Samsung and Qualcomm optimise the smartphone.

HTC and Oppo have been the breakers of resolution barriers in the past two years, but Samsung may win 2015 if this unknown smartphone comes out in the first-half of 2015.

Samsung hired a new design team to work on the Galaxy S6, hiring an ex-Apple designer who used to work in Jony Ive's acclaimed studio. It is also reportedly working on a much lighter version of TouchWiz, with similarities to Android's own stock experience.

The revamp follows a lacklustre performance in 2014 by Samsung on the mobile front, resulting in only 12.5 million Galaxy S5 sales, to Apple's reported 40 million iPhone 6 sales.