Whitepaper: University of Namur updates network with fast, reliable infrastructure

Performance and scalability from easy-to-manage network

The University of Namur replaced its ageing network with an HP infrastructure, improving performance and enabling it to use VoIP, video and e-learning. HP Intelligent Management Centre (IMC) makes administering the network simple and saves time, and the HP switches provide the performance needed for rich media applications.

Challenge: Fast, reliable and flexible network needed

Education institutions need to provide the technology their staff and students demand – and a fast, reliable flexible network is a must. One example, the University of Namur in Belgium, recently needed to upgrade its infrastructure to meet the needs of its 5,000 students and 900 researchers. In particular, the University needed to link one large aggregation point and one data centre on the campus, including a supercomputing facility.

Previously, the University’s network was based on switches from Cisco Systems, but this existing infrastructure was more than six years old and had reached the end of its life, so the University decided to look for a new solution.

“We were starting to experience technical limitations with our network, and the performance was too slow,” says Bruno Delcourt, network manager at the University of Namur. “At the same time we planned to develop new projects such as voice over IP (VoIP) and unified communications, we wanted to add Power over Ethernet, and users needed more and more bandwidth for multimedia applications and e-learning – but the new network needed to remain simple and easy to manage.”

