Apple’s iPhone 6 sees massive sales boost in Asia

The iPhone 6 has boosted Apple’s handset sales in Asia by a considerable amount, and for that matter, worldwide sales figures are very healthy.

This is according to the latest stats from Counterpoint Research, whose Monthly Market Pulse report (spotted by TechCrunch) marked Apple’s global iPhone sales as 20 million in a month (back in November of last year). That’s the first time the 20 million mark has been exceeded, and represents growth of 26 per cent year-on-year.

It’s not surprising to hear, though, given that Apple’s own sales figures for Q3 last year showed a record breaking iPhone performance, with 39 million units shifted in September alone.

Counterpoint also notes that Asia saw higher than expected demand, with the larger screens going down well – again this isn’t surprising, as phablets are well-liked in the continent. Japan saw the iPhone’s market share reach record levels, with Apple taking just over half of all smartphone sales in the months of October and November in Japan. That’s no mean feat.

In Samsung’s home turf of Korea, Apple secured a third of smartphone sales in November, and Cupertino did better over in China, too, with figures being up 45 per cent on the previous year. This will be music to Tim Cook’s ears.

Tom Kang, Counterpoint’s Research Director in Korea, commented: “No foreign brand has gone beyond the 20 per cent market share mark in the history of Korea’s smartphone industry. It has always been dominated by the global smartphone leader, Samsung. But iPhone 6 and 6 Plus have made a difference here, denting the competition’s phablet sales.”

Kang also noted that if the supply of iPhone 6 models had been better (in particular 64GB and 128GB models), Apple’s Korean market share could have gone up to 40 per cent.