Dropbox acquires cloud productivity suite CloudOn

Dropbox has acquired another startup, this time productivity suite CloudOn has been picked up for an undisclosed amount, adding more beef to Dropbox's current cloud service.

CloudOn allows users to create, edit and share files online using Microsoft Office, Google Docs and other file formats. Dropbox may integrate this service into its own cloud platform.

The productivity suite works for iPad and other mobile devices. Dropbox has been on a bit of an acquisition spree when it comes to mobile applications, following recent Mailbox, Loom, DropTalk and Bubbli buyouts.

CloudOn published a statement on its page following the acquisition: "Today, we’re taking the next step toward our vision of reimagining docs – by joining the Dropbox team. Our companies share similar values, are committed to helping people work better, and together we can make an even greater impact.

"We’re thrilled to continue building things that help people work better – and we’re proud and excited to join the Dropbox team to help people be more productive every day."

CloudOn will not be accepting any more sign-ups and will shut down the service on the 15 March. Dropbox has not announced any integration currently, but we are sure the company is working diligently to add more share and edit tools to its cloud platform.

Dropbox announced early in 2014 it would begin acquiring more companies, as it presses to grow its business to more than just the largest cloud provider in the world.

The company is still private, receiving two rounds of funding in 2014 for $850,000 (£562,000). The company is currently valued at over $10 billion (£6.6 billion), but there are no rumors of it becoming a public company any time soon.