Facebook cracking down on news feed spam

Facebook really seems to be working hard on improving the quality of posts that end up on people's news feeds.

Recently, the social media giant announced that it is working on an algorithm that will attach the word [SATIRE] to all satire news articles that confuse some people, and now they’re adding a new algorithm that will give less “air time” to bogus and spammy news links on people’s news feeds.

This doesn’t mean that such news articles will be completely removed from Facebook. Instead, users will get a chance to flag those links as fake.

Even though users appreciate a move like this one, it does open the question of abuse, and whether real news stories will be flagged fake, just because certain individuals don’t agree with them.

Well, apparently Facebook has thought of that as well, and is developing a system that will prevent real news from being flagged fake.

Late last year the company also announced it is working on reducing promotional posts in 2015.

The update, which will take place in January 2015, will mean that users will be less likely to see advertorial posts, even if they have liked a page by a company or celebrity.

“People told us they wanted to see more stories from friends and pages they care about, and less promotional content”, it said on the Facebook blog.

All of these moves will also ensure that the value of Facebook goes up.