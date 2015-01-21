Samsung to ditch Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 for Galaxy S6

Samsung is apparently set to ditch Snapdragon when it comes to the processor of its next flagship smartphone.

Samsung has previously used Qualcomm’s chips in its Galaxy S range, as well as its own Exynos processors, and it was thought that the Snapdragon 810 would be powering the Galaxy S6 handset.

However, according to Bloomberg’s sources, the Snapdragon 810 was overheating during testing, and a result Samsung has decided to drop the chip, and use its own processors exclusively for the Galaxy S6. Apparently the new flagship will be equipped with Samsung’s “most advanced chips” – which, given that this is the flagship, you’d certainly hope would be the case.

It’s very bad news for Qualcomm, as while the Galaxy S5 did slip in terms of sales compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S line still represents a huge opportunity for component suppliers.

It’s also worrying news for other handsets due out which are using the Snapdragon 810 – although the rumoured issue could also be down to the design of the S6, of course. The LG G Flex 2 is out at the end of this month with the Snapdragon 810 on board, but LG told Bloomberg that there will be no issues with the phone, adding: “We are taking every measure to ensure there will be no overheating problem.”

Other recent Galaxy S6 rumours indicate that the device might come with a UHD resolution screen (that seems very unlikely at this stage of the game, though), and that a variant of the phone may feature a display like the Galaxy Note Edge, except with both edges of the display curving around the side of the handset, offering more screen real-estate for shortcuts and notifications.