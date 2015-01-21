Starbucks to offer Powermat wireless charging in London

Starbucks is bringing wireless charging to its coffee shops in the UK, following the introduction of the technology last year in the States.

The company is introducing Powermat wireless charging to ten stores in London initially. The system requires customers to get a ring adapter at the counter which they connect to the top of their phone, and then they must place the handset on a counter or table marked with a circular spot – to denote the presence of Powermat – to charge the device up as they sip their caffè latte.

Starbucks notes that this is another innovation designed to make customers lives easier, following the introduction of free Wi-Fi back in 2011.

The ten London stores which will be getting the tech before the end of the month are: Princes Street, Kingsway, Wardour Street, Pentonville Road, Harewood Place, Berkeley Street, Great Portland Street, Moorgate, Fleet Street, and Euston Tower.

Ian Cranna, VP marketing & category, Starbucks EMEA, commented: “We have always tried to anticipate our customers’ needs and innovate with technology to provide even more convenience. Our partnership with Powermat demonstrates Starbucks response to an increasing need to stay connected whilst on the go. We’re delighted to be the first to launch Powermat wireless charging in ten London stores and look forward to customers being able to charge their phones wirelessly in many more stores soon.”

McDonalds also recently announced that wireless charging is coming to 50 restaurants in the UK (many of which are in London), although the firm is using Qi charging mats, not Powermat.