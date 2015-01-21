Whitepaper: HP-Cisco Interoperability Test Results

HP commissioned Network Test to assess interoperability between its enterprise switch/routers and those of Cisco Systems. Working with an extensive test bed that included popular core- and access-layer devices, Network Test successfully validated interoperability of 15 key protocols used in enterprise networks. Eighteen individual tests involved IPv4 and IPv6; switching and routing; and unicast and multicast traffic. For all protocols described here, the HP and Cisco switch/routers correctly forwarded traffic.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.