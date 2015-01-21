You can now donate to cancer research via contactless payment

You can now donate £2 for cancer research through four shopping windows in the UK, without actually touching them.

Cancer Research UK has announced a collaboration with outdoor media owners Clear Channel to bring contactless giving to four Cancer Research UK shop windows in the UK.

In order to donate £2, one needs only to tap his contactless credit card or debit card on the window.

The shopping window will be “open” 24 hours a day, and once a donation is made, an interactive screen will show the positive impact of the donor.

The contactless giving technology will be available in the windows of Cancer Research UK shops in Kensington, Guildford, Marylebone and Brighton from the 30th January, until World Cancer Day on 4 February. People can check if their existing card is enabled by looking for the contactless symbol on their card.

"We are excited to be premiering this world-first use of contactless giving technology in four of our shop windows. Cancer Research UK does not receive any government funding for our vital research so we rely on the generosity of the public."

"The contactless giving through four of our shop windows is a new and exciting way for people to donate to our work and help us bring forward the day when all cancers are cured”, said Paul Clarke from Cancer Research UK.

"This collaboration is a great example of how we can leverage both existing and emerging technology along with consumer behaviour to deliver an innovative new way for Cancer Research UK to raise funding.

"This contactless window display is an important step towards offering brands a contactless payment solution away from their point of sale and works brilliantly with the ‘tap donation’, enabling Cancer Research UK scientists to continue their vital research”, added Neil Chapman from Clear Channel UK.