Apple readies Beats Music relaunch with UK acquisition

Apple has acquired UK-based music analytics company Semetric for an undisclosed amount.

Semetric allows clients to track songs, using a broad range of data to track times played, downloads, likes and other things like piracy rates.

The Musicmetric service is used by a range of music industry corporations to make detailed analysis on artist/song performance, and allows them to monitor changes in price, or social response to a new song.

It is not clear when Apple acquired Semetric, Apple's attorney Gene Levoff was appointed director of Semetric back in October, and the company recently change its address to 100 New Bridge Street, London, also home to Apple Europe.

Apple replied to queries by saying "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plan." This is a copied reply to any inquisitions on acquisitions, but the evidence shows Apple has bought into the music service.

The acquisition comes a few months after a planned relaunch of Beats Music - potentially under the iTunes brand - which will be available in all of iTunes' current markets.

Apple will be able to use Musicmetric to offer detailed analytics to all music corporations partnered with Beats Music. Since iTunes is also the biggest seller of digital downloads, it has even more value.

Beats Music currently controls less than one per cent of the streaming music industry, with Spotify, Pandora and Rdio controlling over 75 per cent. Apple's own iTunes Radio failed to deliver as a platform, and sits at 11 per cent.

Apple acquired Beats Electronics for $3.2 billion (£2.12 billion) in 2014, and reportedly paid $500 million (£330 million) for the Beats Music service, which would have been sold as separate entity.

Beats Electronics will reportedly work on the upcoming iPhone 6S headphones, offering a variety of earbuds and headphones for iPhone customers.