'We're innocent': Microsoft denies Minecraft servers were hacked

After a number of usernames and passwords for the online hit game Minecraft got posted on the web, the game's owner Microsoft spoke out, saying the developer Mojang's servers weren't breached.

A list of 1,800 usernames and passwords was published online in plain-text format, prompting fears that hackers may have broken into the server and gotten their hands on over 100 million accounts, but leaked only a small amount.

However, Microsoft spoke out, saying Mojang's servers were not breached and that the hackers obtained the login information through other means.

“We can confirm that no Mojang.net service was compromised and that normal industry procedures for dealing with situations like this were put in place to reset passwords for the small number of affected accounts,” a spokesperson told the Guardian.

“When we discover lists of gamertags, usernames and passwords posted online, we take immediate action to protect our customers by reviewing for valid credentials and resetting account access when necessary.”

Hacking someone's Minecraft account might not be a profitable feat, but it raised fears as many people use the same usernames and passwords for multiple platforms, including banking and e-commerce.

Minecraft is a crude looking 3D sandbox game that was first released in 2009 and has since then gained global popularity.

As of 10 October, 2014 nearly 60 million copies have been sold across all platforms, making Minecraft one of the best-selling video games of all time.

The developer Mojang was bought by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5bn (£1.6 billion).