How to install Windows 10 on your PC

As the new Microsoft's operating system Windows 10 gets its Consumer Preview, many have started to wonder how they might get their hands on the new OS and give it a try.

The new OS, even though it's still in early stages of development, will be available for download next week.

Below are the instructions on how to install the OS for yourself

Be warned: this is an unstable and unfinished version of an operating system. It might crash (and probably will, too!), it might lose your data and it might give you headaches.

Make sure not to install it on a computer you use every day, and don't upgrade from an existing version of Windows. It might lose your data or programs.

So if you have a spare PC and wish to tinker with the new Microsoft's OS, here's how you do it:

Step 1: Open preview.windows.com and sign up for the Microsoft Insider Program. You'll need your Microsoft ID, but you can create one for free in case you don't have it.

Step 2: On the preview.windows.com site scroll down to find the download links. You can choose either 32-bit or 64-bit versions.

Step 3: Download Microsoft's Windows 7 USB download tool – it will allow you to copy the downloaded ISO image to a USB drive. Make sure to get a clean USB drive with a minimum of 4GB of space available.

Step 4: Restart the computer you plan to install the OS on and insert the USB.

Step 5: You will be asked to choose a language, and after that you'll need to choose where to install the OS. Make sure to get a clean partition for the OS, that needs to be NTFS formatted.

Step 6: Once the installation is complete, the computer will restart. During the reboot make sure to pull out the USB, or the installation process will repeat itself.

Step 7: Sign in with your Microsoft ID.

Step 8: Happy testing!

If you do download the preview, let us know your thoughts when you're tinkering by commenting in the section below.