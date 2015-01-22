Microsoft announces Xbox One and Windows 10 integration

Xbox One games can now be streamed to Windows 10 PCs and tablets, as announced by Microsoft’s Head of Xbox Phil Spencer at today’s company event.

Spencer revealed that gamers will simply set up a one-time connection between their console and Windows device, which will enable them to then access games via the Windows 10 Xbox App.

During the Windows 10 media briefing, a live demo showed Forza Horizon 2 being streamed from an Xbox One to a Microsoft Surface tablet.



“We’re incredibly proud of the Xbox One and are fully committed to ensuring it’s the best place to play console games in 2015 and beyond,” said Spencer. “Now, we are also bringing that same focus, passion, and commitment to gaming on Windows 10, enhancing the PC games and gaming devices you already love, including the Xbox One. We’ve listened and learned from our past efforts in PC gaming and I am excited about what the future holds.”

As well as enabling users to play their Xbox One games on their Windows devices, the Xbox One App will also include the entire user profile, including achievements, friend lists and messages.

Another new feature, and one that has been requested for some time by players, is the option to engage in cross-platform multiplayer. Xbox Live will now be integrated with Windows 10, allowing console and PC gamers to challenge one another.

Microsoft also confirmed that the Game DVR feature, used by Xbox One players to record their favourite gaming moments, will also now be available on Windows 10.

The Windows 10 Technical Preview will be available for download within a week, allowing gamers to experience an early version of the Xbox One App. Microsoft has also confirmed that further details regarding Xbox One integration with Windows 10 will be revealed at the Game Developers Conference in March.