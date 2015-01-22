Microsoft to offer Windows 10 as a free upgrade

Microsoft has taken a leaf out of Apple’s book, and is going to offer Windows 10 as a free upgrade for consumers, the company announced at yesterday’s big press event.

Cupertino did the same thing with OS X Mavericks – provided you were upgrading from Snow Leopard or better – and in the case of Microsoft’s OS, you’ll need to be upgrading from Windows 7 or Windows 8 to get the freebie.

The OS will be free for the first year on the market.

It’s a move we thought Redmond might make, simply because it’s an absolute must to get folks upgrading from Windows 7 who took a big swerve around Windows 8.

Windows 8 was offered at a heavy discount for an initial period of a few months, but the free nature of Windows 10 should help drive adoption considerably – alongside the changes to make the OS more palatable for traditional mouse-and-keyboard desktop users.

There are a few terms and conditions, mind, which PC World spotted in the small print on the Windows 10 website, that apply to business customers.

Microsoft states: “Some editions are excluded: Windows 7 Enterprise, Windows 8/8.1 Enterprise, and Windows RT/RT 8.1. Active Software Assurance customers in volume licensing have the benefit to upgrade to Windows 10 Enterprise outside of this offer. We will be sharing more information and additional offer terms in coming months.”