Samsung set to go head to head with Apple in mobile payments battle

The Galaxy S6 is not the only thing Samsung will be unveiling during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will take place on 2-5 March 2015 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Sammobile.com, Samsung will also be collaborating with Visa to create a contactless payment service.

This service, a straight up competitor to Apple Pay, will apparently be called Samsung Pay.

If/when it is rolled out, it will mean that any card issued by Visa would be compatible with Samsung Pay, a service that will most likely debut on the Galaxy S6.

According to BGR.com, Samsung Pay will work with 90 per cent of existing magnetic stripe payment terminals and NFC payment terminals.

It could mean that the service would quickly become widely available, and avoid some of the hick-ups Apple Pay faced when it was first activated.

During MWC, Samsung is also expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S6.

It was previously referred to as Project Zero, as it was built from scratch. Samsung is hoping the new phone will stop the plummeting market share, revenue and profit that happened after the Galaxy S5, even though the phone got extremely good reviews.

The new phone is rumoured to feature a metal and glass design, a QHD Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 7420 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, improved TouchWiz based on Android 5.0 Lollipop, and LTE Cat. 10 connectivity.

Samsung will most likely implement a touch-based fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S6 instead of a swipe-based sensor.

As we previously reported, Samsung might also drop the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chip and go for one of its own instead.