Spotify app introduces long-overdue touch features

Spotify has added a number of touch-optimised features to its mobile app, providing a more user-friendly listening experience.

In particular, the hugely popular music streaming service is keen to publicise its Touch Preview feature, which should mean “less time looking for the perfect music, and more time actually listening to it.”

Touch Preview allows users to hear a short clip from a song, album or playlist simply by holding down your finger on the screen. If Spotify is already playing a track, it will automatically pause and resume as soon as the preview has finished. The clip taken from the selected track is chosen by an algorithm that calculates the “optimum moment” for the song.



The sheer number of playlists on Spotify, many of which have similar titles, can make browsing the service a little overwhelming, so the preview feature is likely to be welcomed by users.

Alongside Touch Preview, Spotify is introducing a swipe-to-save feature, enabling users to swipe left to save a song to Your Music or to the right to add it to queued tracks.

Both of these features are currently only available on iOS devices, but Spotify is looking to bring them to Android and Windows Phone soon.

One new addition that is available across all platforms is Spotify’s “recently played” list. This provides a chronological breakdown of every playlist, album or artist that you’ve listened to recently. While this may not be as flashy as its new touch controls, it is the kind of useful feature that you would have expected to be introduced a long time ago.

Since launching in 2008, Spotify has grown into one of the most popular music streaming services. Despite facing some criticism over its royalty payments process, the Swedish company has gone from strength to strength and early this year announced that it had reached 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users.