Twitter to roll out new service to keep you in the loop

Twitter will soon be rolling out a service to help people catch up with the top tweets they might have missed since last logging on.

The service called "While you were away", will show a few of the best tweets a user might have missed, based on engagement and "other factors".

The frequency of the service will depend on the amount of time spent on Twitter, it says in a Twitter blog post. The more time a user spends on the network, the less "While you were away" posts will be shown.

"If you check in on Twitter now and then for a quick snapshot of what’s happening, you’ll see this recap more often; if you spend a lot of time on Twitter already, you’ll see it less", it says.

"Our goal is to help you keep up – or catch up – with your world, no matter how much time you spend on Twitter".

Back in November 2014, the company's boss outlined these new plans for the social network, which many have interpreted as the destruction of the chronological nature of Twitter.

Some have even suggested that Twitter will start to look a lot like Facebook.

The microblogging site has heard those fears and says it will make sure something like that doesn't happen.

"With a few improvements to the home timeline we think we can do a better job of delivering on that promise without compromising the real-time nature of Twitter".

The changes will roll out for iOS phones during the day, while Android powered devices and can Twitter.com expect these changes to come "soon".