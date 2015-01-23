BitTorrent Bundle announces first partnership with major film studio

BitTorrent has announced its first partnership with a major film studio, as it continues to market peer-to-peer networks as a legitimate way of sharing content.

Red Army, a documentary detailing the rise and fall of the Soviet Union hockey team, is out in theatres today, but behind-the-scenes footage and archival images are available via a BitTorrent Bundle now.

Read more: BitTorrent announces its first original TV show ‘Children of the Machine’

In order to bring the extra features to consumers, BitTorrent has worked together with the film’s distributor Sony Pictures Classics. Tom Bernard, co-president of the movie studio, was full of praise for “Red Army.”



“Director Gabe Polsky has made a dramatic, entertaining movie about historic heroes on the ice,” he said. “Red Army has the same level of depth and freshness as Inside Job and Fog of War.

Torrenting has largely been associated with piracy and the illegal distribution of copyrighted content, but a number of legitimate releases, particularly via BitTorrent Bundle, have begun to change this perception.

In September last year, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke released his second solo album via BitTorrent, which has gone on to amass more than 4 million downloads. As is the case with Red Army, BitTorrent Bundles usually offer a small number of files for free; with subsequent downloads behind a paygate.

BitTorrent is looking to capitalise on dissatisfaction from consumers and artists alike to persuade them to use their service. Last year, the site promised to give content creators 90 per cent of all sales revenue, which compares favourably against the likes of iTunes and Spotify.

Read more: Will Sony Pictures release The Interview via BitTorrent?

Alongside its Red Army bundle, BitTorrent has also announced its first on-demand film series this week. The series will be curated by independent movie distributors FilmBuff and consists of four bundles, each containing four documentaries. Each bundle is available for $15 from the 2 February in the US.

