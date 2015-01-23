Daily deal: LG G3 simfree £299.99

It's here! Glorious Friday has dawned upon us and just in time for a daily deal, today we've found the LG G3 smartphone sim free for £299.99.

When the LG G3 was first revealed at CES 2014 I was shocked, the specs on this monster were truly terrifying, you get:

Snapdragon 801 with 2.5GHz Quad core Krait 400

Adreno 330 GPU

2GB of RAM

16GB internal storage

13MP rear-facing camera

2MP front-facing camera

3,000mAh battery

5.5" 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution Gorilla Glass 3 screen

In terms of sheer processing power the LG G3 is actually more powerful than my previous (albeit aged poorly) laptop, and will handle any processing task that you throw at it.

Similarly, the screen's resolution is leaps about bounds ahead of my old 1,366 x 768 pixel laptop monitor. At 2,560 x 1,440 the LG G3's screen blows every other smartphone out-of-the-water in terms of clarity, contrast, and colour, and with 538 pixels per inch images and videos will look fantastic on the 5.5" screen.

The LG G3 topped a whole bunch of publication's "best smartphones 2014" lists and it's easy to see why. The LG G3's metal-like body retains the premium-feel of actual metal but remains light and unclips easily to change the battery or change the micro-SD card.

If you're looking to purchase one of the best Android smartphones, the LG G3 is a great choice.