London calling: Dropbox opens UK office as it readies Windows Phone app

Cloud storage firm Dropbox has opened a London office as it looks to manage a rapidly growing UK userbase.

According to a company blog post, one in four UK Internet users possess a Dropbox account, with 5 million domestic businesses also signed up.

The London headquarters now joins offices in Sydney, Dublin, Tokyo and San Francisco and will be lead by Mark Van der Linden. Dropbox has explained that it already has some significant projects for the London team to work on.

"While our team may be small, we've already got big things brewing - including a hackathon this weekend," the company wrote. "It's our first event of its kind in Europe, and we're thrilled about the overwhelming response we've received from the local developer community."

In other news, Dropbox also revealed that it is now available on Windows phones and tablets, as the firm launches the next stage of its partnership with Microsoft.

The app will continue to offer all the standard Dropbox features such as automatic back up and access to personal and work accounts, but will also be tailored for the Windows platform. For example, users will be able to pin any Dropbox folder to their Start screen for easy access.

It will be available for all handsets running Windows Phone 8.0 or higher, as well as tablets operating Windows RT or Windows 8.1. However, the app is currently only available in the US.

Late last year, Dropbox announced that users of Microsoft Office could now edit their files within the app, providing greater functionality for the estimated 35 billion Office documents stored on the platform.

The decision to launch a Windows phone app will further strengthen the partnership between Dropbox and Microsoft and allow the cloud storage service to target more Office users.