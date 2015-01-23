HTC One M9 images leaked online

Want to get a glimpse of the HTC One M9? Well, your wish has been granted, because some new photos have been leaked onto the net.

These come from a trusted source close to HTC, who passed them on to Phandroid, and they certainly look convincing enough – although they may disappoint some, if these are indeed the new incoming flagship handset (which could well be aired at MWC in March).

Why would they disappoint? Simply because the phone looks very much like the HTC One M8 from last year (not that the design of the M8 was bad, mind you). Check out the image above, and the rest of the shots at Phandroid.

Certainly from the front, the purported M9 looks almost identical to the M8, although there has been a bit of button shifting when it comes to the edges of the phone, with the power button being moved from the top to the side. The volume rocker is also lower down on the side.

On the rear, the camera has changed more, though, with it having a square surround rather than round, and it looking slightly bigger, at least to our eyes.

The camera will be a 20.7 megapixel model, according to the rumour mill – which also has the M9 equipped with a 5in 1080p display, powered by a Snapdragon 810 (the chip we’ve been hearing has been dropped from the Galaxy S6 due to overheating issues – let’s hope they’re specific to the S6, or that speculation is simply untrue).

Image Credit: Phandroid