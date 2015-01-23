Despite all the fuss, is the Microsoft HoloLens just another Google Glass?

Microsoft’s tech bods have showed they are true Red Dwarf nerds with their latest invention the HoloLens that doesn't emulate the doomed Google Glass…no…it takes it out, throws it on the floor and stomps all over it like a playground bully.

As Google ditched its Glass this month, Microsoft was laying the groundwork to wow us all at the launch event for Windows 10 by unveiling something that relies on holograms and might one day persuade us to do away with every other device that currently dominate our lives. Yes, that would mean no smartphone, tablet, computer or TV and simply relying on the HoloLens, which, lets face it, is very cool.

How does it work?

What it can do is, according to Microsoft, meld your digital world together with the real so that you will be standing in your kitchen and have a TV screen on the wall, a to-do-list on the fridge, tiles showing your favourite apps on another wall, and a 3D-likeness of a location sat on the table to show the weather.

Still like the sound of your exclusive Google Glass? Read on…

This melding together that Microsoft makes such a show of continues into the world of work where you can collaborate with colleagues on projects using the 3D holograms and also chat over Skype whilst wandering around. What it can’t promise is that people at work won’t label you the office weirdo for waving your hands around wildly and seeming to talk to yourself.

In a work context, when it comes to computer aided design the headset looks like it will be a real game changer by allowing you to see full 3D likenesses of what something will look like as a hologram on whatever surface is nearby. Microsoft’s video even shows how Minecraft would be realised using the headset to give all you buddy engineers something to invest in the HoloLens for.

What about the Glass?

Google Glass, in comparison, was less intrusive in terms of its size and also the way that it worked. The headset was akin to a pair of glasses without the lenses put in and did similar things to the HoloLens except it projected it onto a small screen in front of your face with no holograms anywhere to be seen. For those on the move it was perfect but for anyone else you’d always need your phone or computer alongside you to complete tasks.

Truth be told there is a place for Glass and HoloLens in the same way there’s a place for smartphones and tablets, and HoloLens could truly define its own niche if it ends up being as impressive as the videos make it look.