Sony PS3 and PS4 finally receive Plex integration

If you want to share media around your home then there is perhaps no easier way than Plex.

The media server software is free and the setup is simple. Better yet, the end-user apps are available for almost any platform imaginable. You can even access your files on the go, though that requires a minor subscription fee.

With all of that said, it may seem shocking that the devices lacking this simple solution were those from Sony - the PS3 and PS4. Plex has now rectified this apparent oversight, announcing its wares were now available.

"For those not familiar, Plex organises all of your personal media, wherever you keep it, so you can enjoy it on any device.

"Whether it’s your movie and TV show collection, your music library or your photos and home videos, Plex makes all your media beautiful by automatically incorporating movie posters, plot summaries, album covers and descriptions", says Jamaal Moore, the brand marketing manager for the service.

At the moment, this is a limited release. The PlayStation apps are available for free to Plex Pass subscribers. Those with a free account will have to wait a bit and also pay a fee for the app - $4.99 (£3.30) if other platforms are any indication.

As an incentive, the company points out that "Plex Pass also gives you exclusive premium features and early access to new ones".