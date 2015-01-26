The 15 year-old entrepreneur at the centre of a Facebook-Google tug of war

A young entrepreneur is at the centre of a tug-of-war between tech giants Facebook and Google after creating a hugely successful app.

15-year-old Ben Pasternak’s Impossible Rush game has been downloaded more than 500,000 times for iOS and Android devices.

The addictive game, which temporarily overtook Vine, Google and Twitter on the App Store charts, challenges players to rotate a cube in order to catch incoming balls of different colours. Pasternak, who developed Impossible Rush with his friend Austin Valleskey, wasn't even going to release the app until another friend encouraged him to do so.



In light of Impossible Rush’s success, Facebook’s internship department has invited Pasternak on a tour of the company offices in California, while Google has invited him to its MIT-sponsored Hack Generation Y event, in which young entrepreneurs create an app in just 36 hours.

Michael Matias, chief organiser of the event, was full of praise for Impossible Rush and its creator.

“Pasternak is a young entrepreneur and clearly ambitious, he has shown the world that age is just a number,” he said. “[His] iPhone app was extremely impressive and if we were to guess – we would never imagine it was run by a 15-year-old.”

Pasternak hasn’t made any money from the app himself, after passing the developer rights onto his friend Carlos Fajardo late last year, but says that financial gain is not the driving force behind his apps.

“My biggest motivation is knowing that my apps make people’s lives just a little bit easier and simple,” he told Mashable. “There is no better feeling than seeing people using your creations.”

Pasternak’s next app is called “One” and will incorporate all social media feeds into one application. If One does catch the imagination of the public, the developer could stand to make millions of dollars, despite his altruistic motives.

In March 2013, Yahoo paid a reported $30 million (£20 million) for Nick D’Aloisio’s Summly app when the young entrepreneur was just seventeen.

