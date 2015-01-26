Submit your RSS feed to the ITProPortal Partner Program

Thanks for your interest in our Partner Program. Using our relationship with our award winning parent company Net Communities, we can help boost your revenue and online presence.

FAQ

What will my content look like on your site?

Your content will feature on our homepage, category listing page, related links within other articles and at the end of articles. Click here to see an example page.

What about duplicate content SEO?

Google:

If you syndicate your content on other sites, Google will always show the version we think is most appropriate for users in each given search, which may or may not be the version you'd prefer. However, it is helpful to ensure that each site on which your content is syndicated includes a link back to your original article.

Each article published will link back to your site. This will help avoid any duplicate content issues, and more importantly, help improve your domain authority.

Depending on the location of your primary audience, there may not even be an overlap, resulting in little change in search results ranking.

What is the benefit of link backs?

Links = votes

Links to a site are treated like votes to the site/page. The quality, quantity and context of the links from one page to another are used by search engines in classifying and ranking a page.

Links = relationships

Any pages linking to each other are related to each other. This can include links in articles, in footers, in content modules and in comments among others. This can be helpful when related content links to each other (on the same site or across different sites).