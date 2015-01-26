Daily deal: HP 255 G3 15.6" quad core laptop £219.99

Good morning and happy 'stralia day to our Aussie readers. For you guys today we've found the HP 255 G3 15.6" quad-core laptop for just £219.99.

When this deal first landed on my desk I assumed, based on the price, that the HP 255 G3 was a small underpowered netbook/chromebook with a small screen and that held portability as it's USP. However, the HP 255 G3 is a fully powered, game-playing, photo-editing, 15.6" laptop.

For your dosh, you get:

AMD A4-5000 quad core 1.5GHz

4GB 1600MHz DDR3 SDRAM

500GB SATA 5400rpm

15.6" 1366 x 768 pixel screen

Amd Radeon HD 8330 graphics chip

For the price the HP 255 G3 is a powerhouse, and you get a full island keyboard. However, the low price point can be seen in the plastic casing that all laptops in this price range have.

Similarly, the screen is what you expect from a laptop that costs close to £200, although capable of full HD the HP 255 G3's screen won't win any awards for beauty. With that said HP has managed to squeeze in all the connectivity options you'd want from a laptop

The processing power and graphics chip allow the machine to do some gaming but it'll struggle to run the latest AAA titles.

For the price, the HP 255 G3 is a solid choice but obviously held back my the budget limitations that HP put on itself.