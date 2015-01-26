'World's first Telsa hotel' begins operation

Why sleep in a bed, when you can sleep in the boot of a £77,000 Tesla luxury car?

Not many people can afford Tesla Model S, but now they can spend the night in the trunk of the car for £58 ($85).

Steve Sasman is renting out his electric car as overnight accommodation on Airbnb, but there’s a pretty big catch for anyone who plans to sleep in. Guests must be out of bed by 8am so he can drive to work.

Also, a test drive is not included in the price, but clean sheets, pillows, a blanket and two radio-controlled battery-powered candles are.

Even though it’s a car, the “hotel room” is static, and it’s located in Mr. Sasman’s garage in Phoenix, Arizona.

He calls it “the world’s first Tesla hotel”, and says that so far no one has rented out a night in the car.

The car can accommodate up to two persons.

He told CBS5: ‘I’ve already slept in this thing three times so why not let other people do it?’

When the rear seats fold down the car’s interior holds a twin airbed measuring 6ft 6in long and 36in wide.

In the listing on Airbnb, Mr Sasman wrote: ‘Want to experience the amazing Tesla Model S? Now is your chance to CAMP in a Tesla for the most unique stay possible."

Guests have access to the kitchen, living room, television and private bathroom and shower in the condo, but pets and smoking are not allowed.